Flexing muscle: Champaign Central tightens grip on Bloomington 6-1

Bloomington got no credit and no consideration from Champaign Central, which slammed the door 6-1 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 15, Champaign Central faced off against Urbana and Bloomington took on Springfield on September 15 at Bloomington High School. Click here for a recap
