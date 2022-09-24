Edwardsville and Normal tie in epic duel 0-0

Edwardsville and Normal battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 0-0 deadlock for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 24.
In recent action on September 15, Normal faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Edwardsville took on Normal West on September 17 at Normal West High School. For more, click here.
