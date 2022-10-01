 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dominant defense: Fisher stifles Braidwood Reed-Custer 5-0

Fisher sent Braidwood Reed-Custer home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 5-0 decision on October 1 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Fisher thundered in front of Braidwood Reed-Custer 3-0 to begin the final half.

The Bunnies' train of momentum chugged along the final-half tracks with a 2-0 goals differential.

Recently on September 22, Fisher squared off with Bloomington Central Catholic in a soccer game . For more, click here.

