Dominant defense: Chicago St. Patrick stifles Chicago Marist 5-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Chicago St. Patrick shutout Chicago Marist 5-0 on September 21 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 17, Chicago Marist faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago St Patrick took on Niles Notre Dame College Prep on September 14 at Chicago St Patrick High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.