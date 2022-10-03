Dominant defense: Chicago Rauner College Prep stifles Chicago Golder College Prep 3-0

Chicago Rauner College Prep corralled Chicago Golder College Prep's offense and never let go to fuel a 3-0 victory for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 3.
In recent action on September 21, Chicago Golder College Prep faced off against Chicago Pritzker College Prep and Chicago Rauner College Prep took on Chicago ITW David Speer on September 26 at Chicago Rauner College Prep. For more, click here.
