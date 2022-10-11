Dominant defense: Chicago North Grand stifles Chicago Solorio 1-0

Chicago North Grand's defense kept Chicago Solorio under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 1-0 decision during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on October 3, Chicago Solorio faced off against Chicago Carver Military and Chicago North Grand took on Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools on September 26 at Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools. For a full recap, click here.
