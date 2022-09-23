Dominant defense: Chicago Juarez stifles Chicago Goode 2-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Juarez's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chicago Goode 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 23.

Recently on September 14 , Chicago Goode squared off with Chicago Solorio in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

