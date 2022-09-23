Dominant defense: Chicago Juarez stifles Chicago Goode 2-0

Chicago Juarez's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chicago Goode 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 23.
Recently on September 14 , Chicago Goode squared off with Chicago Solorio in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.