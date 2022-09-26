Dominant defense: Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit stifles Chicago Hope 2-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit proved that in blanking Chicago Hope 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 16, Chicago Hope faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit took on Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish on September 21 at Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish High School. Click here for a recap
