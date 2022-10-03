Dominant defense: Beardstown stifles Springfield Lutheran 2-0

Beardstown unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Springfield Lutheran in a 2-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer action on October 3.
Both teams were shutout in the first half.
The Tigers got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.
