 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Destination, victory: Peoria Notre Dame's fast burst dooms Bloomington 8-1

  • 0

Peoria Notre Dame was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in an 8-1 victory over Bloomington on October 11 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

The last time Peoria Notre Dame and Bloomington played in a 5-0 game on October 12, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on October 6, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Urbana and Bloomington took on Peoria Manual on October 5 at Bloomington High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lisle blanks Peotone 4-0

Lisle played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 4-0 verdict over Peotone at Peotone High on October 4 in Illinois boys high school soccer…

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News