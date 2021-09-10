 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Denied; Chicago Rickover Naval blunts Chicago Clemente 9-0

  • Updated
  • 0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago Rickover Naval on Friday as it blanked Chicago Clemente 9-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Chicago Rickover Naval squared up on Chicago Lincoln Park in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Both offenses were stymied without goals on either side in the first half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News