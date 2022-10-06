Denied: Chicago Lincoln Park blunts Chicago Lindblom on scoreboard 2-0

No worries, Chicago Lincoln Park's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Chicago Lindblom in Illinois boys soccer on October 6.
