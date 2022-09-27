Defensive dominance: Urbana stymies Bloomington 7-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Bloomington on the scoreboard because Urbana wouldn't allow it in a 7-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 27.
