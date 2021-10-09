 Skip to main content
Defensive dominance: Springfield Lutheran stymies Pleasant Plains 1-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Springfield Lutheran stuffed Pleasant Plains 1-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 9.

In recent action on October 4, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Beardstown and Pleasant Plains took on Springfield Lutheran on September 29 at Pleasant Plains High School.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first half, with no one scoring.

There was no room for doubt as the Crusaders added to their advantage with a 1-0 margin in the closing period.

