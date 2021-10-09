Defensive dominance: Springfield Lutheran stymies Pleasant Plains 1-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Springfield Lutheran stuffed Pleasant Plains 1-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 9.
In recent action on October 4, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Beardstown and Pleasant Plains took on Springfield Lutheran on September 29 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first half, with no one scoring.
There was no room for doubt as the Crusaders added to their advantage with a 1-0 margin in the closing period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.