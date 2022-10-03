Defensive dominance: Dunlap stymies Bloomington 8-0

Dunlap didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Bloomington's attack in a virtuoso 8-0 performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
