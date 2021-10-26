Defensive dominance: Cicero Morton stymies Chicago Mt. Carmel 2-0

Cicero Morton corralled Chicago Mt. Carmel's offense and never let go to fuel a 2-0 victory in Illinois boys soccer on October 26.
The Mustangs stormed in front of the Caravan 2-0 to begin the second half.
Neither squad scored in the final half.
