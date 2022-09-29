Dead heat: Chicago Lindblom and Chicago Kenwood battle to draw 1-1

No difference could be determined between Chicago Lindblom and Chicago Kenwood after the two schools fought to a 1-1 deadlock for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 29.
In recent action on September 22, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Carver Military and Chicago Lindblom took on Chicago Instituto Health on September 20 at Chicago Instituto Health Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.