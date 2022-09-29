Dead heat: Abingdon-Avon and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central battle to draw 1-1

Reaching an impasse is no fun, but Abingdon-Avon and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central had to settle for that 1-1 result on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.