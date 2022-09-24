Crystal Lake South and Chicago Taft brawl to a draw 0-0

It wasn't romantic, but Crystal Lake South and Chicago Taft tied the knot in a 0-0 equalizer in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 24.

