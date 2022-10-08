 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Convincing fashion: Burbank St. Laurence handles Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 4-1

  • 0

It was a tough night for Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit which was overmatched by Burbank St. Laurence in this 4-1 verdict.

In recent action on October 3, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit faced off against Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on September 24 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lisle blanks Peotone 4-0

Lisle played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 4-0 verdict over Peotone at Peotone High on October 4 in Illinois boys high school soccer…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News