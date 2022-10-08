Convincing fashion: Burbank St. Laurence handles Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 4-1

It was a tough night for Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit which was overmatched by Burbank St. Laurence in this 4-1 verdict.
In recent action on October 3, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit faced off against Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on September 24 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. Click here for a recap
