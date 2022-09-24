Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central flexes defensive muscle to keep Tolono Unity off the scoreboard 2-0

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Tolono Unity's attack in a virtuoso 2-0 performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 20, Tolono Unity faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Bloomington Central Catholic on September 15 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
