Chicago Whitney Young manhandles Chicago Kennedy 6-1

Chicago Whitney Young played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Chicago Kennedy during a 6-1 beating in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Recently on September 28, Chicago Whitney Young squared off with Chicago Northside College in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.