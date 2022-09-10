Chicago Westinghouse claims close encounter of the winning kind over Herscher 2-1

Chicago Westinghouse showed its poise to outlast a game Herscher squad for a 2-1 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 10.
Recently on September 3 , Chicago Westinghouse squared off with Chicago UIC College Prep in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.