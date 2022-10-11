Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science survives close clash with Chicago Amundsen 2-1

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Amundsen 2-1 on October 11 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on October 5, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science took on Chicago Lane Tech on October 5 at Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science High School. For more, click here.
