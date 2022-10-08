Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science pockets narrow victory over Chicago Hubbard 3-2

Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Hubbard 3-2 at Chicago Hubbard High on October 8 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on October 3, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Chicago Jones College Prep and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science took on Chicago Prosser on September 27 at Chicago Prosser Academy. Click here for a recap
