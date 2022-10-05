Chicago Taft posts win at Chicago Senn's expense 3-1

No quarter was granted as Chicago Taft blunted Chicago Senn's plans 3-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 28, Chicago Senn faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Whitney Young on September 26 at Chicago Taft High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.