Chicago Taft ekes out victory against Chicago Lane Tech 3-2

Chicago Taft posted a narrow 3-2 win over Chicago Lane Tech in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 11.
In recent action on October 5, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Senn on October 5 at Chicago Senn High School. For a full recap, click here.
