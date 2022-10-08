Chicago Taft drops zeroes on Chicago Payton College Prep 1-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Chicago Taft stopped Chicago Payton College Prep to the tune of a 1-0 shutout for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 8.
