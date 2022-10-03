Chicago Sullivan blanks Evanston Beacon in shutout performance 1-0

Chicago Sullivan didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Evanston Beacon's attack in a virtuoso 1-0 performance during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
Recently on September 27, Chicago Sullivan squared off with Chicago Foreman in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.