Chicago St. Patrick wallops Chicago Prosser 10-1

Chicago St. Patrick earned its community's accolades after a 10-1 win over Chicago Prosser in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 11.
In recent action on October 3, Chicago Prosser faced off against Chicago Senn and Chicago St Patrick took on Oak Park Fenwick on October 6 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. Click here for a recap
