Chicago St. Patrick triggers avalanche over Oak Park Fenwick 6-1

Chicago St. Patrick showed top form to dominate Oak Park Fenwick during a 6-1 victory on October 6 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 27, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Chicago St Patrick took on Lisle Benet on October 1 at Lisle Benet Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.