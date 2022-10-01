Chicago St. Patrick stonewalls Lisle Benet 3-0

Chicago St. Patrick's defense was a brick wall that stopped Lisle Benet cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in Illinois boys soccer action on October 1.
In recent action on September 21, Lisle Benet faced off against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Chicago St Patrick took on La Grange Park Nazareth on September 26 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy. For a full recap, click here.
