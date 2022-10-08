Chicago St. Patrick stonewalls Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 2-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Chicago St. Patrick followed in snuffing Chicago Heights Marian Catholic's offense 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 28, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic faced off against Chicago Marist and Chicago St Patrick took on Lisle Benet on October 1 at Lisle Benet Academy. For a full recap, click here.
