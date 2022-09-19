Chicago St. Patrick dismantles Joliet Catholic in convincing manner 4-1

Chicago St. Patrick built a comfortable first-half advantage in a 4-1 win over Joliet Catholic on September 19 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 15, Joliet Catholic faced off against Coal City and Chicago St Patrick took on Niles Notre Dame College Prep on September 14 at Chicago St Patrick High School. For more, click here.
