Chicago St. Francis de Sales tenderizes Peoria Notre Dame 4-1

Chicago St. Francis de Sales offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Peoria Notre Dame with an all-around effort during this 4-1 victory during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Defense ruled the first half as the Pioneers and the Irish were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.