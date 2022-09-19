Chicago Senn tells Chicago North Grand "No Soup For You" in shutout 1-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Chicago Senn shutout Chicago North Grand 1-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 19.
In recent action on September 14, Chicago North Grand faced off against Chicago Rickover Naval and Chicago Senn took on Chicago Lane Tech on September 14 at Chicago Senn High School. For a full recap, click here.
