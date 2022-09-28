 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Senn narrowly edges Chicago Lake View in tight triumph 2-1

Chicago Senn showed its poise to outlast a game Chicago Lake View squad for a 2-1 victory in Illinois boys soccer action on September 28.

In recent action on September 23, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Payton College Prep and Chicago Senn took on Skokie Niles North on September 24 at Chicago Senn High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

