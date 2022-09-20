 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Schurz deals goose eggs to Chicago Disney II Magnet in fine defensive showing 3-0

  • 0

Chicago Schurz played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 3-0 verdict over Chicago Disney II Magnet during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

In recent action on September 8, Chicago Disney II Magnet faced off against Chicago Alcott and Chicago Schurz took on Chicago Phoenix Military on September 13 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News