Chicago Rickover Naval stonewalls Chicago Westinghouse 1-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Chicago Westinghouse as it was blanked 1-0 by Chicago Rickover Naval at Chicago Westinghouse on September 22 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

