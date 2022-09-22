Chicago Rickover Naval stonewalls Chicago Westinghouse 1-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Chicago Westinghouse as it was blanked 1-0 by Chicago Rickover Naval at Chicago Westinghouse on September 22 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 12, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Chicago North Grand and Chicago Rickover Naval took on Chicago North Grand on September 14 at Chicago Rickover Naval Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.