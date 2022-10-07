Chicago Rickover Naval engulfs Chicago Disney II Magnet in point barrage 7-2

Chicago Rickover Naval didn't tinker with Chicago Disney II Magnet, scoring a 7-2 result in the win column at Chicago Disney Ii Magnet High on October 7 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.