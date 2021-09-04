 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chicago Rauner College Prep pounds out steady beat in win over Chicago Lake View 3-2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chicago Rauner College Prep wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 3-2 victory over Chicago Lake View at Chicago Lake View High on September 4 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on August 28, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Mather and Chicago Rauner College Prep took on Chicago Marine Military on August 28 at Chicago Marine Military Academy. Click here for a recap

Defense ruled the first half as Chicago Rauner College Prep and Chicago Lake View were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News