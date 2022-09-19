Chicago Prosser squeezes past Chicago Mather 2-1

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Prosser nosed past Chicago Mather 2-1 in Illinois boys soccer on September 19.
In recent action on September 12, Chicago Mather faced off against Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Prosser took on Chicago Whitney Young on September 14 at Chicago Prosser Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.