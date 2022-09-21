Chicago Pritzker College Prep outlasts Chicago Golder College Prep 3-1

Chicago Pritzker College Prep stretched out and finally snapped Chicago Golder College Prep to earn a 3-1 victory on September 21 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Last season, Chicago Pritzker College Prep and Chicago Golder College Prep faced off on September 7, 2021 at Chicago Golder College Prep. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 15 , Chicago Pritzker College Prep squared off with Chicago Payton College Prep in a soccer game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.