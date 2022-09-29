Chicago Phoenix Military rains down on Chicago Catalyst-Maria 3-1

Chicago Phoenix Military notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Catalyst-Maria 3-1 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 29.
In recent action on September 22, Chicago Catalyst-Maria faced off against Chicago Kelly and Chicago Phoenix Military took on Chicago Instituto Health on September 22 at Chicago Instituto Health Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.