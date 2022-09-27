Chicago Phoenix Military ekes out victory against Chicago Lindblom 2-1

Chicago Phoenix Military swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago Lindblom 2-1 in Illinois boys soccer action on September 27.
In recent action on September 20, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Instituto Health and Chicago Phoenix Military took on Chicago Instituto Health on September 22 at Chicago Instituto Health Academy. For more, click here.
