Chicago Phoenix Military drums Chicago Kenwood with resounding beat 4-1

It was a tough night for Chicago Kenwood which was overmatched by Chicago Phoenix Military in this 4-1 verdict.
In recent action on September 29, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Chicago Phoenix Military took on Chicago Catalyst-Maria on September 29 at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High School. Click here for a recap
