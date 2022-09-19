Chicago Payton College Prep refuses to yield in shutout of Chicago Northside College 4-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago Payton College Prep as it shut out Chicago Northside College 4-0 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
Recently on September 14 , Chicago Northside College squared off with Chicago Taft in a soccer game . For more, click here.
