Chicago Ogden Intl makes Chicago Alcott walk the plank 9-1

Chicago Ogden Intl raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 9-1 win over Chicago Alcott in Illinois boys soccer on September 28.
In recent action on September 17, Chicago Alcott faced off against Chicago Gage Park and Chicago Ogden Intl took on Chicago Disney II Magnet on September 19 at Chicago Ogden International School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
