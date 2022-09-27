Chicago Ogden Intl gives Chicago Clemente the business 10-2

Chicago Ogden Intl's river of goals eventually washed away Chicago Clemente in a 10-2 cavalcade on September 27 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
