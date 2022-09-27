 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Ogden Intl gives Chicago Clemente the business 10-2

  • 0

Chicago Ogden Intl's river of goals eventually washed away Chicago Clemente in a 10-2 cavalcade on September 27 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on September 15, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Ogden Intl took on Chicago Disney II Magnet on September 19 at Chicago Ogden International School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News