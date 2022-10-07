Chicago Ogden Intl flexes defensive muscle to keep Chicago Clemente off the scoreboard 2-0

Chicago Ogden Intl's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Chicago Clemente 2-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 7.
In recent action on September 29, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago Mather and Chicago Ogden Intl took on Chicago Alcott on September 28 at Chicago Alcott High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.